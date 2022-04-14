Man City rocked by double injury blow to key men ahead of Liverpool semi-final

Manchester City may be without Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

The pair both picked up setbacks in Pep Guardiola’s side’s fiesty Champions League quarter-final second leg at Atletico Madrid last night.

City eked out a goalless draw in Spain to win the tie 1-0 on aggregate and move into the last four of Europe’s elite club competition.

However, the Premier League champions saw talisman De Bruyne and Walker were both forced off.

The former needed ice to his ankle while Walker also looked to have a similar problem.

Kevin De Bruyne limps off during Man City’s Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

After the game, Guardiola admitted that City are in ‘big trouble’ as they prepare for a quick turnaround when they meet Liverpool at Wembley this weekend.

The Etihad Stadium boss said: “We are in big trouble.

“We played three days ago, now have a lot of injuries. I don’t know what will happen in the next weeks.

“We are going to celebrate. It’s the third time we’re in semi-finals of the Champions League, a big success and happy to be there.”