Manchester City player ratings v Liverpool

The war of words between Liverpool and Manchester City is continuing to rumble on, as Manuel Akanji became the latest to hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool were in great form against Pep Guardiola's side at the weekend and were unfortunate not to come away with all three points at Anfield following their 1-1 draw. That result, coupled with Arsenal's late success over Brentford, meant that just one separates Man City to Liverpool and Arsenal, who sit joint-top; it's safe to say tensions are rising with just 10 games left, and it is seemingly getting to the players.

Alexander-Arnold's comments last week saw Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola and now Akanji all speak out in response to it. Speaking last week, the defender claimed that trophies "means more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs financially". Before Haaland teased him about not winning a treble, "I've been here one year and I won the treble and it was quite a nice feeling, I don't think he knows exactly this feeling," Haaland told Sky Sports. Plus, Ruben Dias also hit out, claiming the focus remains on themselves, rather than anyone else.

And now Akanji, who started in defence in the draw at the weekend, has hit back at the Liverpool star's comments, saying it didn't affect the team. “Probably he tried it to [be that way] but it didn’t matter to us,” Akanji said. “I don’t think it affected us. In the end we tried to go on the pitch and show our performance.

"I mean, it didn’t affect me. I don’t know why he said it. He didn’t even play. He can’t tell because he didn’t win it. That’s all I have to say. If you win three titles in one year, or five which we did last year, then he can speak again.”