Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur but the pressure is still on Manchester City, who have dropped to second in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City are sweating on key defensive pair Kyle Walker and John Stones for their clash against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium today (16.30)

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League table last night - although slipped up in the title race with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Now Pep Guardiola's outfit can go three points clear with a defeat of Newcastle, yet the pressure is on.

The top flight is the only trophy City can win this season after they crashed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in dramatic fashion on Wednesday.

And they'll have to get past a Newcastle side who're looking to bounce back after losing to Liverpool last weekend.

It's unclear if Walker or Stones will feature for City against Eddie Howe’s troops.

Walker returned from a five-match absence against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the right-back was forced off in the second half of the semi-final second leg after breaking down with an ankle injury.

Stones, meanwhile, travelled to the Spanish capital but did not feature.