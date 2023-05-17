Marcus Rashford is back in training for Manchester United as they aim to finish ahead of Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United training to give their Premier League top-four hopes a potential boost.

The striker has scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. However, he was absent for United’s 2-0 victory over Wolves last weekend because of a leg injury. Manager Erik ten Hag was previously unsure how long Rashford might be sidelined for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the England international has today been spotted in training as United prepare to travel to Bournemouth on Saturday. Midfielder Scott McTominay was also present, having not featured since April. In addition, centre-back Raphael Varane was spotted with the rest of his team-mates at Carrington after being substituted against Wolves as a precaution.