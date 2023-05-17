Register
Man Utd handed huge triple boost in top-four battle - blow for Liverpool and Newcastle United

Marcus Rashford is back in training for Manchester United as they aim to finish ahead of Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 17th May 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:59 BST

Marcus Rashford has returned to Manchester United training to give their Premier League top-four hopes a potential boost.

The striker has scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. However, he was absent for United’s 2-0 victory over Wolves last weekend because of a leg injury. Manager Erik ten Hag was previously unsure how long Rashford might be sidelined for.

But the England international has today been spotted in training as United prepare to travel to Bournemouth on Saturday. Midfielder Scott McTominay was also present, having not featured since April. In addition, centre-back Raphael Varane was spotted with the rest of his team-mates at Carrington after being substituted against Wolves as a precaution.

United sit fourth in the table and are level on 62 points with third-placed Newcastle United. Liverpool are just a point behind in fifth after their comprehensive 3-0 victory against Leicester City on Monday evening. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have played one game more in the race for Champions League qualification.

Related topics:Marcus RashfordNewcastle UnitedPremier LeagueChampions LeagueScott McTominay