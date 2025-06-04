Martin Keown has tipped a Liverpool legend to take the reins at Manchester United

Former Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown has expressed concerns about Ruben Amorim’s suitability for the Manchester United manager's job and has urged the Red Devils to replace him with a Liverpool legend after one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

United finished last season in 15th position - their lowest since relegation from the top-flight in 1974. While they also failed to secure any form of European qualification after falling short in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, in a night to forget in Bilbao.

Amorim has been in the dugout since mid-November and has an overall record of 16 wins, 10 draws and 16 defeats across all competitions, with the majority of victories coming in European football.The former Sporting boss arrived to great fanfare but has far been unable to implement positive change after a poor end to the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese boss notably referred to his team as the worst in the club’s history and has singled out stars such as Marcus Rashford for having a poor work ethic in training.

Martin Keown believes Liverpool legend would be perfect for Man Utd

Speaking on talkSPORT, three-time Premier League winner Martin Keown criticised Ruben Amorim. He said: ‘I’m still concerned that maybe this isn’t the right manager for Manchester United.Just look at the number of games they’ve lost. It’s going to be a very interesting start to next season for them but they could do a lot worse than go and get Jurgen Klopp to manage their football club. I’m not trying to sensationalise. I believe he could do an incredible job there and I believe they need somebody with more experience than the current manager.”

The Red Devils are expected to stick with Ruben Amorim this summer as they aim to give him a full pre-season to implement his methods. The Portuguese coach is also expected to be backed with plenty of signings and after landing Matheus Cunha, the club are believed to be progressing positively with a move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo after his sensational 20-goal season.

What next for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has been out of management since leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German coach won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, two League Cups and the Champions League during an incredible eight-year stint at Anfield where he transformed the team into one of the strongest groups in English football.

Since January 2025, Klopp has acted as the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull GmbH where he’s responsible for overseeing strategic management level for Red Bull's international network of clubs, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls among others. After leaving Liverpool, the 57-year-old had said he did not want to take a coaching role for the foreseeable future though he is understood to have secured an exit clause that especially applies to the Germany national team, via Sky Sports.