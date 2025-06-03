Darwin Nunez faces an uncertain future at Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are currently in the process of their first real rebuild under Arne Slot as the Dutchman begins to mould the team in his image for the first time since Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Slot led the Reds to a Premier League title in comprehensive fashion in his first season in England without really delving into the transfer market, with Federico Chiesa being the only real first team signing along with the pre-arranged deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive in goal once his loan spell at Valencia came to an end.

However, this summer has already been much more action-packed with Jeremie Frimpong arriving to replace the recently departed Trent Alexander-Arnold - and the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez being heavily linked to follow him to Anfield.

But part and parcel of incoming signings is also players moving in the opposite direction, with talkSPORT duo Gabby Agbonlahor and Alex Crook both agreeing that the days of one 25-year-old striker are numbered.

Darwin Nunez tipped to leave Liverpool this summer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor discussed Liverpool’s action-packed summer window in his most recent appearance on talkSPORT when he brought the discussion towards players that could leave Merseyside.

Agbonlahor claimed that one of most high profile exits is likely to be Darwin Nunez nearly three years on from his £85m move to Liverpool from Portuguese giants Benfica.

He explained: "Nunez, that's guaranteed - isn't it, for him to leave? He could leave for a decent fee, maybe Saudi Arabia."

The notion was immediately backed up by Alex Crook, who explained: "The way that FSG operate, if they are going to pay big money for a signing then they are going to have to sell. I think you are right about Darwin Nunez, it just hasn't worked out for him in the Premier League."

Will Darwin Nunez leave Liverpool this summer?

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has experienced his worst season at Liverpool since arriving from the Portuguese capital three years ago. He scored just seven times in 47 appearances throughout all competitions with just five of his strikes coming in the Premier League.

Nunez has struggled to fit Arne Slot’s style of football and has often been forced to settle for appearances off the bench with just eight league starts all season. It’s a huge dip from 54 games he played in the 2023/24 season under Jurgen Klopp while also delivering a much better goal tally of 18 in that timeframe.

The Uruguayan won plaudits for his workrate and energy under Klopp but has been criticised for lacking the same attributes this term under Slot. Back in February, the Dutchman explained his decision to drop Nunez from a matchday squad and said: "I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

"I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it.

"If you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

Overall, Nunez has had highs and lows in a Liverpool shirt and is undoubtedly a player that has shown flashes of quality. However, his inconsistency and at times wastefulness in front of goal has seen him dip down the pecking order and it seems likely that Slot may look to cash in on him.