Fenway Sports Group are said to be open to selling Liverpool ‘if it was in the best interests’ of the club.

Speculation surrounding the group’s view on their future at Anfield has been long-standing and a recent report from The Athletic suggested US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had been appointed to help with the process. That would bring an end to FSG’s 12-year ownership of the Reds - and they set out their stance in a statement released earlier this month.

It read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool. FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

With an asking price believed to be around £4bn, LiverpoolWorld looks at how that fee would compare to other takeovers during the history of the Premier League.

