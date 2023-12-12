Man Utd pair miss Bayern Munich clash in fresh injury concerns for Liverpool fixture

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been left out of the Red Devils' squad for their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, raising doubts over their availability against Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side take on their bitter rivals at Anfield this weekend, aiming to hold onto top spot in the Premier League after moving to the summit of the table with last Saturday's dramatic 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United will already be without captain Bruno Fernandes as he petulantly picked up a fifth yellow card of the season for dissent in the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday, meaning he serves a one-game ban against Liverpool. Rashford and Martial are reportedly sidelined by illness but it is not clear if they will recover in time to be included in Ten Hag's squad at Anfield.

Sunday's visitors have a host of injury problems with Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro all expected to miss the trip to Anfield alongside the suspended Fernandes. Jadon Sancho has been banished from the first-team squad following a public falling out with Ten Hag at the beginning of the season.

Ten Hag has partly pinned the blame for United's struggles this season on injuries. Speaking ahead of their clash with Bayern, he said: "We had a regular team, not so many changes, especially in our backline. We had a long time a regular formation and that helps you. You get the routines in and we have to wait for that. Until that moment we deal with it. Every team has to deal with it, it is not only us, when we get back to a regular place we will win games and get better.