Manchester United have seen an opponent sanctioned by the FA following a previous rule breach. | Getty Images

Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Old Trafford next weekend as they look to get back to winning ways

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A big clash awaits Liverpool next weekend as they host Manchester United at Anfield looking to get back to winning ways after a run of three-straight defeats.

It will be the second time that Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim have faced off in the Premier League, with the pair watching their sides play out a dramatic 2-2 draw on their last meeting back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With seven games gone in the 2025-26 campaign, Liverpool sit second in the table - one point behind leaders Arsenal. They are five points ahead of United, who have yet to win away from home this campaign.

The Reds have yet to perform at their best this season but have won five of their seven Premier League games. They have lost both of their last outings due to goals in stoppage time and Slot will be eager to get back out in front of the Anfield faithful once again.

Man Utd dealt injury blow ahead of Liverpool clash

United defender Ayden Heaven was called up to represent England Under-20s for their friendly with Switzerland. The game was played at St George's Park as England lost 1-0. Heaven went down in the first minute of the game and BBC Sport reported that he received ‘extensive treatment’ before being able to continue.

However, after going in at half-time, Heaven did no re-emerge for the second half. England Under-20s boss Ben Futcher does not believe the injury to be serious but was unable to give any guarantees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He picked something up," said Futcher. "I don't think it is too serious but we will have to see how it settles down."

United are currently without Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez but have no other major concerns. Both Mazraoui and Martinez are expected back in action soon. Martinez is likely to be eased back into action after suffering an ACL injury back in February in a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Martinez scored at Anfield when the sides last met, as he netted the first of United’s two goals. Heaven had not yet joined United when Liverpool last played the Red Devils as the young defender signed from Arsenal in early February.

Man Utd still well covered at centre-back ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate ahead of the game next weekend but despite being without Martinez and being handed a fresh concern over Heaven, United are well covered at centre-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw who can slot into the heart of defence for United.

Liverpool’s attack has struggled to click this season but the Reds could finally have a combination of Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Mo Salah leading the line from the off. The trio have played together but have yet to start a match alongside each other. Slot will hope his attackers can cause plenty of issues for United’s defence at Anfield.