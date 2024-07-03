Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer stories for Liverpool’s Premier League rivals.

Liverpool are still mulling over their options on Arne Slot’s first transfer window as manager and are yet to make any formal approaches according to the latest reports. Others are in a similar situation to the Reds and are biding their time before making moves but certain clubs have already gotten stuck in and signed their first players of the summer.

While we keep an eye on what Liverpool are up to, we are also watching the latest stories on their rivals. So let’s dive into some of the latest headlines for Wednesday.

Man United miss out on midfield target

Manchester United are expected to part ways with a number of senior players this summer as recent reports state they are willing to listen to offers for the majority of their first team squad. A number of names have been linked with exits for a while, including Casemiro, who has been strongly connected with a Saudi Arabia move this summer.

United have been weighing up their options to replace the midfield veteran and had highlighted João Palhinha as an ideal target. However, the bubble has been burst on their hopes of signing the Euro 2024 star, as he has reportedly agreed a move to Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports Germany, with extra information provided by Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have ‘made a breakthrough in talks’ to sign Palhinha, with an agreement ‘on the verge of being completed’ with Fulham.

Romano reports that Palhinha ‘clearly asked Fulham’ to let him sign for the Bavarians. Ben Jacobs has also provided insight on the move, revealing that the Cottagers had reportedly rejected three offers before eventually agreeing on a €50 million (£42m) deal, plus €5 million (£4m) in add-ons. The midfielder is expected to sign a four-year deal with Bayern, subject to a medical in Munich.

Palhinha has been a highly sought-after target in recent months, with Liverpool also showing interest in him this year. He helped Portugal reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Monday after a nail-biting clash with Slovenia, which ended in a comfortable penalty shootout for the Portuguese.

Arsenal target ‘open’ to Emirates move

Another report from Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Arsenal’s transfer business this window. Posting on Twitter, he has reported that the Gunners have ‘presented a long-term proposal’ to Bologna for their defender Riccardo Calafiori. Initial interest in the centre-back was revealed last week as both Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be in contact with the Serie A side right now.

Calafiori is under contract with Bologna until 2027 but Romano claims the 22-year-old is ‘open’ to joining Arsenal if they can agree terms with his current club. However, Chelsea remain very much present in this race.