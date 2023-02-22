A look at how Manchester United’s potential new owners compare to the current Liverpool and Premier League club owners.

New ownership is becoming a common theme in the Premier League, with clubs being sold at an increasing rate in a bid to keep up with the amount of money required to run a club in the English top flight.

Even Liverpool’s current owners, FSG, are searching for fresh investment, even if they are not looking for an outright sale. The situation at Manchester United looks to be a little different, with bids already submitted to the Glazer family for the takeover of the club. Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, and a Qatari investment group are among the reported frontrunners.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at the reported net worth of the two parties to see how they compare to Liverpool’s owners, and indeed the owners of the other Premier League clubs.

Take a look below as we count up from the lowest net worth to the highest.

1 . Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £250m Photo Sales

2 . Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth - £505m Photo Sales

3 . AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1bn Photo Sales

4 . Southampton - Dragan Solak and Katherina Llebherr Reported net worth: £1.05bn Photo Sales