Liverpool injury news on Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate during the international break.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has confirmed that he has a fully fit squad for their clash against Greece - meaning Andy Robertson has recovered from his issue.

The Liverpool vice-captain was spotted limping off the Stamford Bridge pitch after last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea. Robertson needed to be assisted by a member of the Reds’ medical staff and was in discomfort.

However, the left-back travelled north of the border for Scotland’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And speaking at a press conference, Clarke has revealed that Robertson will be able to feature against Greece at Hampden Park tomorrow. The Tartan Army supremo said: “Obviously, a Thursday camp early in the week, a lot of the boys played on Sunday so one of two little knocks and niggles over the first couple of days but everyone was fit and trained well today.”

Arne Slot will be hoping that Robertson remains unscathed in Scotland’s games against Greece and Belarus on Monday. Wataru Endo has pulled out of the Japan squad so he may be a doubt to face bitter foes Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday 19 October.

Alisson Becker is almost certain to miss the game because of a hamstring issue, while Giovanni Leoni is set to be ruled out for the rest of the season after he ruptured his ACL.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be sweating on Ibrahima Konate. The centre-back was withdrawn against Chelsea in the second half because of a quad problem. Konate has travelled to France for their matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland respectively but is yet to train.

Arsenal defender William Saliba said on Konate’s fitness: "He hasn't been training because he has some minor injuries. I hope he'll be back soon but I don't know any more.”