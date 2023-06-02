Mason Mount has been targeted by Man Utd and Liverpool with the Chelsea midfielder entering the final year of his deal

Manchester United are set to make a ‘formal approach’ to Chelsea over Mason Mount as they prepare to submit an offer for the England international, according to the latest reports.

Mount has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club after talks with both Liverpool and United, as he gets ready to move on from Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports report the Red Devils have held internal talks over what fee to submit to Chelsea, who are expected to demand around £70m for the player who they risk losing for nothing next summer with just one year remaining on his deal.

United are the favourites to land Mount as Liverpool seek to bolster their midfield this summer after missing out on Champions League football.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been linked with a switch to Anfield for a number of months while reports earlier this week claimed talks had started with Lille over a potential move for Khephren Thuram.

Mount has also been attracting interest from Bayern Munich but is set to remain in England. He has not played for Chelsea since April due to injury and Frank Lampard, who was interim boss ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, admitted the player was likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

He told Sky Sports last week: “I think that’s a difficult situation. I think with Mason particularly as an individual, I don’t know what the solution’s going to be because as a club and Mason issue. I don’t know exactly where Mason is at personally - he’s got a year left on his contract.

“I know he’s held in high regard at the club, and I know as well the club are trying to do what they can to make him stay, but I think also with Mason, I’d never want to stand here and talk in the modern day about what a player should do. Because they’ll see it all through their own eyes - about what’s been going on, how they feel about the pitch, what the future is for them.