Liverpool suffered a 4-2 loss against AC Milan in a pre-season friendly during their tour of Asia.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Loftus-Cheek named Liverpool one of the best teams in the world after helping AC Milan to a friendly victory.

The Reds lost 4-2 against the Italian outfit during their pre-season tour in Hong Kong. It was Liverpool’s toughest test of the summer programme so far, having eased to respective 3-1 and 5-0 victories over Championship sides Preston North End and Stoke City. Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo were on target for the Premier League champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anfield head coach Arne Slot will not be too concerned that Liverpool were beaten by a Milan side that finished eighth in Serie A last season. Loftus-Cheek netted the Rossoneri’s second goal in their win.

And the former Chelsea midfielder enjoyed the tough test that Milan were given. He said: “It's great to play against a Premier League team, obviously it's fantastic to play against Liverpool, they're among the best teams in the world. At this stage, however, the important thing is to feel good physically, play as a team and build confidence. For us, tonight was a big step forward, it was a good performance. We'll take it and move on”.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring for Milan with a fine strike that beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Leao has been linked with a switch away from the San Siro on several occasions in the past. Milan boss Max Allegri hailed how the Portuguese winger stepped up against a ‘great opponent’.

Allegri said:"Rafa is an important player with exceptional qualities and the right age to have a super season. We expect a lot from him because he's strong. His teammates gave him a hand, and I'm happy with everyone's performance in a beautiful stadium, where Milan rose to the occasion against a great opponent like Liverpool.”