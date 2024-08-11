Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are about to bank up to £27.5 million.

Liverpool are closing in on the sale of Fabio Carvalho.

The attacking midfielder has impressed during pre-season after returning from an eye-catching loan spell at Hull City. Carvalho scored in pre-season wins over Arsenal and Manchester United, operating as a left-winger in Arne Slot's side.

However, the 21-year-old is behind Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota in the pecking order when it comes to a berth on the flank, while the player regards his best role as being in the No.10 position.

As a result, Carvalho is set to depart Liverpool only two years after signing from Fulham. A return to west London is in the offing, with Brentford ready to pay a fee of £27.5 million including add-ons, while the Reds have a 17.5% sell-on fee.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Carvalho will have the first part of his medical today and the second part on Monday. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Understand Brentford have booked first part of medical on Sunday and second on Monday for Fábio Carvalho. £20m fixed fee, £7.5m add-ons, 17.5% sell-on clause to Liverpool as expected.”

Meanwhile, Romano also claims that Kaide Gordon is set to complete a loan move to Championship side Swansea City. The winger missed the entire 2022-23 campaign with a growing-related injury and also had issues last season, so is determined to get regular football under his belt.

Gordon, 19, became Liverpool's youngest FA Cup goalscorer when he bagged in a third-round win over Shrewsbury Town in January 2022. He joined the Reds from Derby County for up to £3 million in February 2021.