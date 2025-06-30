Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is set to complete an exit from Liverpool.

Jarell Quansah is expected to complete his exit from Liverpool imminently.

The centre-back is closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, which will end his association with the Reds. Quansah has comes through the academy ranks at Anfield and made his first-team breakthrough in the 2023-24 season.

However, Quansah was reduced to a back-up role as Liverpool claimed the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach in 2024-25. He made just one start in his favoured central-defence role en route to claiming the title, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the favoured pair.

Unique sale

With Quansah keen for regular game-time to help his development, he’s poised to depart. Against the backdrop of playing a key role in helping England win the Under-21 European Championships, the Warrington-born youngster is now set to leave Liverpool for Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million. He’s set for a medical today at the German club before heading off for a summer break.

In total, Quansah has made 58 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, scoring three goals. The fee will be the largest that the Reds have ever banked for a player who has come through the club’s youth system, having landed £17 million for Neco Williams’ departure to Nottingham Forest in 2022.

Liverpool have already sold fellow academy products Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher this summer. Alexander-Arnold turned down a new deal and opted to sign for Real Madrid, with the Reds landing £10 million so he could compete in the Club World Cup. Kelleher, meanwhile, was sold to Brentford for £18 million.

Quansah’s imminent departure will be the third deal between Liverpool and Leverkusen this summer. The Reds have twice raided Die Werkself by signing Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5 million to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The Reds have also bought Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee of £100 million, which could rise to £116 million with add-ons.

Guehi eyed

Quansah’s departure could now see Liverpool accelerate their interest in Marc Guehi. Slot’s squad is left short in central defence, with van Dijk, Konate and Joe Gomez the senior options. However, Konate is in the final year of his Anfield deal and there is speculation that he is prepared to leave on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

Guehi is in the last year of his Crystal Palace contract. The England international has made eye-catching progress since joining the Eagles from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021. Last season, he captained Palace to FA Cup glory for the first time in the club’s history after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley.

Palace will want to keep the 24-year-old as they prepare for their maiden European campaign next season. But they will also accept there is a risk of losing the former Swansea City loanee on a freebie in 2026 and may want to bank a fee. Last summer, they rejected a bid of up to £65 million from Newcastle United and rebuffed an offer of £70 million from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.