Liverpool will reportedly start contacting Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold over new contracts.

They are a triumvirate who will be synonymous with the Jurgen Klopp era.

When reciting the players who helped the German guide Liverpool to seven major trophies - and more importantly back to the upper echelons of Europe - their names will roll off the tongue.

Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are firmly etched into the Anfield annals. When thinking about the great Klopp epoch, the success wouldn't have been achieved without them. The dominance of van Dijk provided the Reds with the bedrock they yearned for, having previously displayed defensive frailties. The majestic goals and assists of Salah propelled him to one of the world's best. And the sumptuous deliveries and set-pieces from Trent Alexander-Arnold are arguably the best since David Beckham.

Yet the trio are in a unique position, with their respective contracts having just over a year remaining. All expire in 2025. In the footballing time frame, that is scant. In little more than six months, pre-contracts with clubs across Europe and beyond - Saudi Arabia included - can be signed. Potential suitors will no doubt be circling. A pang of jeopardy among supporters is beginning to set in.

While the majority of the focus is on who new head coach Arne Slot's first signing will be, it's scarcely meant the futures of van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold have been neglected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, discussions with the threesome could begin this week. "I think it will be this week that they start having contact with the club to clarify their contract situation," the Italian journalist told Daily Briefing. “These players are not forcing to leave the club so far. Liverpool are waiting to have direct contact."

Alexander-Arnold is the player who supporters aplenty may want to keep the most. In terms of talent alone, there may not be anyone better in the current squad. Aged 25, he's only just entering the peak years of his career - which is quite remarkable given what he’s already achieved. Granted, there are defensive flaws to his game that are still chided - but often his ability in possession compensates. There is a genuine argument for a permanent move into midfield, though, having previously established himself as arguably the world's best right-back. His passing prowess could be unlocked further in the middle of the park.

Yet van Dijk and Salah intrigue. The pair have also laid claim to being the premier performers in their respective positions. Despite being a centre-back, van Dijk finished runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi. Some scoffed at Liverpool paying £75 million in January 2018. Those who did have been humbled. Meanwhile, Salah has run amok against every team in Europe and put fear into defences, plundering 211 goals and 87 assists in 349 games.

However, the dilemma is the age of the pair. Van Dijk turns 33 in less than a month while Salah will become 32 in four days' time. Traditionally, Liverpool have not handed fresh deals to players in their 30s. It's Fenway Sports Group's policy that when players begin to go past their apogee, they part ways.

Adam Lallana and Gini Wijnaldum helped Liverpool win the Champions League and Premier League. Yet after the latter triumph, Lallana was released before Wijnaldum was allowed to depart the following year after his contract came to an end. This summer, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara have both been released. What's more, the likes of Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri were sold. So far, none have made the Reds regret their decisions.

And with Michael Edwards back at Fenway Sports Group, heading up the entire football operation, he could well ruthlessly move back to that policy. It was reported that Klopp's decision to hand Jordan Henderson a four-year deal at the age of 31 rankled with Edwards when he served as sporting director. Klopp was emphatic that the former Liverpool captain's contract would be sorted and that was the case. He got his way and that season, Edwards departed.

"Henderson has given Liverpool sterling service, but the length of that contract [four years] was a surprise, contradicting FSG’s policies on players in their 30s," former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote in The Telegraph. "There was an obvious change of tack after Klopp personally intervened following reports that Henderson might leave. 'We will sort it. No doubt about it,' Klopp said.

"Within 24 hours of an agreement, sporting director Michael Edwards was reported as considering his future, and has since left. The timing was probably coincidental, but there were strong suggestions – not contradicted – that there were internal disagreements about the length and value of Henderson’s extension."

Henderson was sold two years later. While he was excellent in 2021-22, with Liverpool winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup while finishing as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League, he struggled the following campaign with his age apparent. Last summer, he was not promised regular minutes and left for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Etifaaq. He’s now at Ajax and lost his place in the England squad for the European Championships.

What's more, Klopp wanted James Milner and Roberto Firmino to stay last summer. Milner was aged 37 but a flurry of substitute outings towards the end of the campaign felt like it was the Liverpool boss' way to say he still had a role to play. However, FSG seemingly intervened.

“The club obviously made their decision on that," Milner told LFCTV. It’s nice I’m in a position where the manager wanted me to stay, but it got to the point where I got to terms [with it].”

Milner has since moved to Brighton but managed just 20 appearances in 2023-24 after suffering injuries. Previously being as durable as they come, Father Time may have finally caught up.

In addition, Klopp admitted he was surprised that Firmino turned down a new deal. But the Brazil international has not been as successful as he’d have wished at Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli, scoring nine goals in 34 games.

However, van Dijk and Salah could be regarded as different to the rest of the players who have departed in their 30s. Van Dijk enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign and was arguably the best centre-half in the Premier League in his first season as captain. Salah, meanwhile, remains in immaculate physical shape and has all-but declared his desire to stay on social media. That is despite being coveted by the Saudis 12 months ago after an offer of up to £150 million was lodged.