Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta lamented Arsenal’s missed chance to put the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Reds were without a fixture this weekend after the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed amid Storm Darragh. Manchester City missed the chance to fully capitalise on the league leaders as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.

Arsenal also failed to take their chance as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate at Fulham. Bukayo Saka had thought he’d netted a late winner for the Gunners but it was disallowed as for offside following a VAR review.

It leaves Arsenal six points behind Liverpool, who now have a game in hand. Asked if it was a missed opportunity at his post-match press conference, the Emirates Stadium boss replied: “We really wanted it. We have good momentum and it was a really crucial moment for us to go for it. We certainly did. We certainly tried and we were so close to doing it. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to achieve it.”

Then quizzed on whether he felt more pain because of the opportunity, Arteta added: “Yeah but as well because we want to win deserving to win against any kind of opposition. When they are able to change something we are still able to adapt and be so dominant and good in the game. That's the thing. It's all about us because we don’t know what the opposition is going to do. If we continue to play at this level with the threat that we are we are going to win a lot of games.”

On Arsenal’s disallowed goal, caused by Gabrielle Martinelli being offside in the build-up, Arteta said: “I imagine that if they give it it's offside. That emotionally was tough because we were so happy and we really dug in to take it and it was taken away.”