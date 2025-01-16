Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Man United are reportedly battling to sign AFC Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool are reportedly winning the race to sign Milos Kerkez.

The left-back has been in outstanding form for AFC Bournemouth this season. Kerkez has played all 21 Premier League games for the Cherries, who are eighth in the table after a 2-2 draw against Chelsea earlier this week. He has been a tour de force down the flank and it’s no surprise several clubs have been linked.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen the left-hand side of defence in the the upcoming future. Andy Robertson has been one of the Reds’ top performers since arriving from Hull City in 2017, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. But the Scotland international’s levels have taken a dip this term, recording only one assist in 26 outings. He turns 31 in March and a successor is required, with Kostas Tsimikas only two years Robertson’s junior and has never threatened to be first choice.

Kerkez has been a suggested target for Liverpool for several months, having been signed by sporting director Richard Hughes when he was at Bournemouth. The i Paper has claimed that the Reds have ‘started to make contact with the player’s representative’ along with rivals Manchester United and Manchester City. And it is implied that Arne Slot’s side ‘plan to gazump’ their North West foes, while reuniting with Hughes at Anfield is in the Hungary international’s thinking. A price tag of around £50 million has been mooted.

Kerkez joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar - the club where Slot started his coaching career - in the summer of 2023. He’s become an established Premier League player, but a move to Liverpool would be a step up.

And it appears that the 21-year-old has been making moves off the pitch to potentially better facilitate a transfer down the line. Last moth, Kerkez made a switch to join sports management agency LIAN Sports Group. The firm posted on Instagram: “We are delighted to welcome Milos Kerkez to the LIAN Sports family.”

LIAN have a host of Premier League players on their books - including Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. The company brokered the Italy international’s £10 million move to Anfield from Juventus in last summer’s transfer window.

Bournemouth have signed another left-back in Julio Soler during the January transfer window. However, they reportedly will not sell Kerkez this month in their bid to qualify for European football.

Speaking earlier this season, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said on Kerkez: “About the other teams (and their interest in Kerkez), I don’t really pay too much attention to these things. I don’t know how much truth there is in these rumours.

“Milos has been solid this season, he is more mature and he is seeing the benefits of having the experience of going through a past season. I think it is a new level for him. We have to consider he is still very, very young, he has to continue developing like this and also add more things. I hope he continues along the same line.”