Liverpool can still win the Premier League title heading into the final day of the season as they trail Manchester City by just a point, while Mo Salah is in pursuit of the Golden Boot.

Mo Salah will be hoping to return to full fitness and hand Liverpool a boost as they bid for Premier League glory.

The Reds head into the final day of the season this weekend with a glimmer of hope they could be crowned top-flight champions for the second time in three seasons.

Title race goes down to the wire

Jurgen Klopp's men sit just a point behind Manchester City and a thrilling finale to an enthralling season is set to ensue.

Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield and a victory is imperative on Sunday.

If City slip up against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa then the silverware will be hoisted aloft on Merseyside.

However, the Reds have some issues when it comes to injuries - with Salah being one of them.

The winger limped off in the 33rd minute of Klopp's side's FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley last weekend.

He suffered a groin issue and did not feature in the 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday.

With the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on the horizon, Klopp certainly will have decisions to make against Wolves if Salah - along with Virgil van Dijk (knee), Fabinho (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (ankle) - are touch and go.

However, Salah will have another key reason why he'll want to be back fit.

Golden Boot pursuit

Mo Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

His main motive, undoubtedly, will be helping Liverpool potentially add title No.20 to the trophy cabinet.

However, there's also the small matter of the Premier League Golden Boot that the Egyptian will be determined to glean.

In the first half of the season, Salah looked a nye-on certainty to get his hands on the prize for a second time in his career.

Some even predicted he would surpass his tally of 32 league goals in the 2017-18 campaign such was his rampant form.

Before departing for the African Cup of Nations, Salah's goal in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea was his 16th in 21 top-flight outings.

However, after returning from Egypt's heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Senegal in the AFCON final, Salah hasn’t been as prolific.

The 29-year-old has managed to net only six times in his subsequent 14 league outings.

Surging Son

All the while, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has slowly been closing the gap - and is now breathing down Salah’s shoulder.

The South Korea international has proven a talismanic figure in helping Spurs charge up the table into the Champions League places.

Son has plundered 13 goals in his previous 17 outings.

As a result, he sits just one behind Salah in the goalscoring charts.

Tottenham also have plenty to play for ahead of the final day. Their place in the top four is not secure, with Arsenal two points behind.

Antonio Conte's men need just a point, though, to secure a return to the Champions League.

Certainly, they'll be confident of achieving that against basement side and already-relegated Norwich City.

Son will well and truly be bullish he can increase his goalscoring total at Carrow Road.