Mo Salah has jokingly told Kevin De Bruyne that Liverpool ‘have a space’ for him in their squad.

De Bruyne is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, having won six titles with Manchester City along with the Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups.

However, the Belgium international will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season after not being offered a new deal. De Bruyne has insisted he still feels he’s capable of rubbing shoulders in the upper echelons despite being released by City. He has endured injury problems over the past few years and turns 34 in June.

De Bruyne on his future

Speaking last month, De Bruyne said: “I have not had any offer the whole year, they just took a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing but I understand clubs have to make decisions.

“Maybe if the team didn’t struggle and I came back like I did this year [after injury] and bedded in like normal then maybe they would take another decision. I still have a lot to give. Obviously I know I’m not 25 any more but I still feel like I can do my job.

“I’m open for anything. I have to look at the whole picture. I’m looking at sportive, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family. I don’t know what that is, because it depends on when you speak to people and what they say about projects or something. Like I said, I still feel like I can play at a good level, but then after I’ll have to make a decision once I really know a little bit more.”

De Bruyne has been linked with a potential free transfer to Liverpool. And Salah quipped that the playmaker should reunite at Anfield, having shared the dressing room together at Chelsea earlier in their respective careers. Speaking to Gary Neville for Sky Sports, Salah said: “I want to [wish] congratulations for your career. He has done a phenomenal job in the city and I think he was great for the league and I really wish him all the best. And, yeah, we have a space for him!”

Will Liverpool sign Kevin De Bruyne?

It appears it would be unlikely that Liverpool signed De Bruyne. The Reds’ policy is that they are reluctant to sign players who are about the age of around 26. Liverpool’s model is based on bringing in hungry players who have yet to hit their peak.

De Bruyne would likely be a costly acquisition in terms of wages despite being available for free, while fitness is not guaranteed. The former Wolfsburg man has been linked with a move to Serie A leaders Napoli or a potential switch to the MLS.