The Saudi Arabian club have poked fun at the transfer saga on deadline day.

Al-Ettifaq have made a blatant nod towards the potential deadline day deal for Mohamed Salah during their announcement video for Demarai Gray.

The Middle-Eastern club have completed a deal for the Everton winger, who has joined in a £8m deal after months of speculation.

However, the club’s announcement video, which has been made in the style of an old arcade video game, features many players from the Premier League.

The video goes through Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool, featuring Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Ollie Watkins, Philippe Coutinho and Amadou Onana before reaching Gray.

In terms of Salah, it goes through Alisson and Diaz before it reaches the Egyptian - it then goes to select the player which then triggers a large photo of Jurgen Klopp to appear on the screen, with the words ‘NO!’ brandished with the Liverpool manager’s face.

Of course, it is a reference to the club’s transfer stance on Salah after already rejecting a £150m from Al Ittihad last week which has sparked numerous reports that a potential move could be done before the end of the window in Saudi Arabia.

Some are confused about the video, given that Al-Ettifaq have not been listed as a potential interested suitor across the past few months.

He has no connection to the club with one fan summarising the feelings of many on social media with: ‘What is this announcement video? We couldn’t get Salah so we got you, Gray!’

The interest from the Middle East is strong as they want to make Salah the face of the Saudi Pro League and to join the likes of Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in spearheading the Saudi football revolution.

Today is the final day of the window for the Saudi Pro League and fans are waiting with bated breath and bracing themselves for a bid that could be potentially accepted by the club.

