Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was the subject of serious interest from the Saudi Pro League in the summer

The Saudi Pro League’s director of football Michael Emenalo believes Mohamed Salah is happy at Liverpool and admits it's unlikely the Egyptian star will be making a move to Saudi Arabia in January.

The Reds winger, who scored his 200th goal for the club in last weekend's dramatic win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, was targeted by Al-Ittihad late in the summer window but Liverpool firmly knocked back bids from the Saudi Pro League outfit as they said Salah was not for sale.

Salah has 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Liverpool this term, with the winger a huge part of Jurgen Klopp's side as they seek to win some silverware. Darwin Nunez has the next best goal contribution tally with seven goals and six assists while Diogo Jota is second top-scorer with eight.

The Egyptian has never expressed a strong desire to leave the Reds and became the highest paid player in the club's history when he signed a new contract last summer, that deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Emenalo said the Saudi Pro League would not make the first move but are 'willing to listen' to any of Europe's star players who may express a desire to make the move to the Middle East.

He said: "Mo Salah, like Messi, Benzema, Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that, when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen.

"But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don't want to come across as putting any pressure on him. But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league."