Trent Alexander-Arnold names one player who is an 'inspiration' to all at Liverpool

The Liverpool defender has spoken extremely highly of his teammate in a honest interview this week.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both named in the PFA Team of the Year. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

With Liverpool's squad under Jurgen Klopp boasting experienced figures that any team would dream to have, Trent Alexander-Arnold has highlighted one player who is an 'inspiration' to all.

The 25-year-old almost certainly qualifies as a club legend having broke into the team from the academy but there are more senior figures who he looks up to. With the likes of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk in the side, Liverpool possess multiple players who are highly respected by fans, pundits and players within the game.

Their application and professionalism on and off-the-pitch and their personalities are things that the club have taken into account across the years when making decisions on potential signings - they look to see if the player will be a good fit from a non-football standpoint before investing heavily, which seems like a smart move.

One player who fits the bill in every way is Mohamed Salah; the Egyptian may be 31 but he rarely misses a game and is continuing to be one of the best forwards in the league and Alexander-Arnold believes he is someone he will tell his future children about.

“The way he applies himself to the game, the respect he’s got for the game is the true testament to what he’s achieved," he told beIN Sports. “The goals and assists and the numbers that he does will always speak for themselves.

“But when I’m old enough and lucky enough to have kids and grandkids, it’s not his goals and assists I’ll talk about. It’ll be the way he applied himself and the inspiration he was to the players around him.”

Salah has broken several records and achievements so far this season; he is the club's fifth-highest scorer after reaching 200 goals for the club, he has scored or assisted in 16 consecutive games at Anfield and he only needs to manage the feat in two more to match Thierry Henry's record of 18.