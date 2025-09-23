Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League first round football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 17, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Mohamed Salah missed out again at the Ballon d’Or awards night, what does he have to do to win?

Football is a team game, which makes individual awards across the sport always a source of debate and frustration with Mohamed Salah having every right to feel aggrieved after the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

After finishing fourth behind Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha, the Anfield legend posted his highest finish in the annual event after fifth place finishes in 2019 and 2022. Salah has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or multiple times, including 2018 (6th place), 2021 (7th place), and 2023 (11th place), the event was cancelled in 2020 when Robert Lewandoski seemed certain to win, however, the Reds’ number 11 wouldn’t have been far away but, despite his best efforts, just doesn’t seem able to persuade those who vote that he should be recognised.

With 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances, Salah more than matched Dembele’s 35 and 16 in 51 games, and he did it in a much harder and more competitive league. Where the France forward had the edge was in the Champions League playing a key role through the knockout stages for Paris Saint Germain on their way to the title. Dembele has had a good season, but he there wouldn’t have been an uproar if he hadn’t won.

Since moving to Merseyside, the 33-year old has nearly 100 individual awards and as many individual records, Salah is a true generational great with the highlights at club level being; Liverpool’s player of the year five times, Premier League golden boot four times, the PFA player of the year three times and the FWA player of the year three times too. A Ballon d'Or award is all that is missing from his trophy cabinet and the fact that he has never even made the top three is almost insulting given how widely respected the Egyptian is. At the end of 2024/25, Salah cleaned up securing all of the Premier League and English football’s major indivudal awards and yet it still wasn’t enough.

Is this why Salah is at a disadvantage?

One reason why Salah might consistently get overlooked, according to Jamie Carragher speaking earlier in 2025, is that he plays his international football in Africa rather than in the European base of the Ballon d’Or award.

"Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d'Or," Carragher later moved to explain on X. "If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON and was [Player of the Tournament], I don't think he'd win the Ballon d'Or, because I don't think the AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments."

Carragher is right. The Champions League now seems to be the single most important factor on an annual basis in terms of deciding who wins, however, in an international tournament year, a standout performance is equally as capable of swaying voters. The best example in recent years is Emiliano Martinez lifting a series of trophies for being the best goalkeeper in the world due to his exploits with Argentina whilst doing very little at club level and also being prone the the sort of mistakes that other top keepers aren’t.

If it didn’t happen after Salah’s performances and numbers in 2024/25, it is never going to happen, especially with the emergence of Yamal, unless of course he can lead Liverpool to another Premier League win and top it off with a Champions League trophy too that is, after signing a new contract there is just enough time to finish on a high.