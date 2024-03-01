'Most important thing..' - Bayer Leverkusen director on future of Xabi Alonso amid Liverpool interest
Bayer Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes has given an update on the future of Xabi Alonso.
The Spaniard is highly-favoured to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer as the former Liverpool player has stood out as an excellent candidate by virtue of his successes so far this season. His Leverkusen side are top of the Bundesliga and are hoping to go far in the Europa League as well as win the German Cup.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While names such as Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Rúben Amorim have been floated, none have had the fanfare and backing of Alonso, who stands as the bookies' favourite. The fact his side are still unbeaten as we enter March is a fantastic achievement in itself as his young team have thrived under his stewardship this season.
Despite the intense speculation that Alonso is being prepared to take over at Anfield this summer, Rolfes remains defiant and confident that he will remain in Germany, which is still an incredibly realistic outcome despite the opportunity to manage one of Europe's most successful clubs. “I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” Rolfes told Frankfurter Rundschau. “Xabi knows what he has at the club. He has said that many times. This is how he works with his team and his coaching team every day.”
Liverpool reportedly sent scouts to analyse Amorim's Sporting side last night as they took on Benfica in the first leg of their Taça de Portugal clash. Amorim's side triumphed 2-1 in a tight affair but goals from Pedro Goncalves and Viktor Gyökeres fired them to victory. If Alonso chooses to remain in Germany to see how far he can take this young, thriving team in the Champions League next season then it will leave them searching for a Plan B, as Alonso remains a first-choice option.