Xabi Alonso. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen's managing director Simon Rolfes has given an update on the future of Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is highly-favoured to take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer as the former Liverpool player has stood out as an excellent candidate by virtue of his successes so far this season. His Leverkusen side are top of the Bundesliga and are hoping to go far in the Europa League as well as win the German Cup.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

While names such as Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Rúben Amorim have been floated, none have had the fanfare and backing of Alonso, who stands as the bookies' favourite. The fact his side are still unbeaten as we enter March is a fantastic achievement in itself as his young team have thrived under his stewardship this season.

Despite the intense speculation that Alonso is being prepared to take over at Anfield this summer, Rolfes remains defiant and confident that he will remain in Germany, which is still an incredibly realistic outcome despite the opportunity to manage one of Europe's most successful clubs. “I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” Rolfes told Frankfurter Rundschau. “Xabi knows what he has at the club. He has said that many times. This is how he works with his team and his coaching team every day.”