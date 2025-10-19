'My agent' - Nico Schlotterbeck breaks silence on future plans amid Liverpool transfer interest

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 08:05 BST
Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)placeholder image
Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern MÃ¼nchen and Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena on October 18, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool are among the clubs linked with Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

Nico Schlotterbeck has insisted he feels ‘no pressure’ to make a decision over his future amid Liverpool transfer links.

The centre-back sees his Borussia Dortmund contract expire in 2027 and has yet to agree fresh terms. Schlotterbeck is a key player for Die Schwarzgelben and there is a chance they could look to cash in next summer rather than risk losing him for free when his current deal concludes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liverpool reportedly have the Germany international on their radar. The Reds are set to be in the market for a new central defender at the end of the season, having missed out on Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the most recent transfer window. While Guehi remains admired, there are expected to be more suitors chasing him on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate’s Anfield contract ends in the summer and he has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Schlotterbeck was asked about his future after Dortmund’s 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker. The 25-year-old revealed that he’s in talks with his agent of his next move but is in no rush. Via Bullinews, Schlotterbeck said: “I have a contract at Dortmund for more than one and a half years. My agent and I are going to discuss my future, but we’re under no pressure. I feel very good at Dortmund, and Niko has already shown a path here that is fun and exciting for the future.

“My next contract is very important for my career, so I really want to make the right decision. My agent won’t talk publicly about it - we’ll see what happens.”

Related topics:Borussia Dortmund
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice