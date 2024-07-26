Nabil Fekir. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool face Real Betis in a pre-season friendly and will come up against former transfer target Nabil Fakir.

It was a transfer saga that Liverpool fans have still to forget. When rattling off the players who almost completed moves to Anfield, Cristiano Ronaldo and Deli Alli will always be mentioned. But perhaps no-one came closer than Nabil Fekir.

In the summer of 2018, against the backdrop of the Reds losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp was stepping up his recruitment to ensure his side suffered no hangover and instead accelerated. Naby Keita had already been signed for a club-record £52 million, having spent the previous season back on loan at RB Leipzig, while Fabinho made the move from Monaco just two days after the loss to Real in Kyiv.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Fekir was the name that tantalised. He was earmarked as the Philippe Coutinho replacement after the Brazilian was sold to Barcelona for £142 million. Coutinho had been part of a four-pronged attack along with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who devastated defences during the first half of the 2017-18 campaign but was not replaced in the January transfer window.

Fekir had enjoyed a magnificent 2017-18 in his own right, having plundered 23 goals and eight assists in 40 games for Lyon. Clips of the attacking midfielder in action were watched - and swooned over. Kopites got excited over the prospect of Fakir adding creativity to Liverpool’s engine room and how he could fit into Klopp’s system. Even Mane was relishing the prospect. "He is a top player, we would be happy seeing him with us," Mane told SFR Sport. "If he comes he'll do great things with us. Yes, it will be like fire if he comes."

Yet the move would memorably break down. A fee of £52.8 million with Lyon was agreed and Liverpool medical staff flew to France to undergo a medical. Indeed, it appeared that Fekir was poised to join the Reds as pictures of him conducting media duties were leaked on social media.

However, the switch would break down. It was suggested at the time that there was a problem with Fekir’s knee. However, it was subsequently reported that there was an issue when it came to contract talks. He would remain at Lyon - and Liverpool would not revive their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it is fair to say that Fekir’s career has never recovered. The following season, he had to watch the Reds go on to achieve Champions League glory, as well as be involved in a thrilling Premier League title race that saw them finish a point behind Manchester City. When Fekir did get his move from Lyon the following summer, it was undoubtedly a side step rather than to a team in the upper echelons of Europe. He joined Real Betis in the summer of 2019 for a fee of just £27 million.

During his time at the Spanish club, Fakir has won one piece of silverware in the Copa del Rey and never got the chance to play in Europe’s elite club competition. Liverpool, meanwhile, have won the Premier League (and finished runners-up), two Carabao Cups, the FA Cup and lost another Champions League final.

In 2021, Fekir finally broke his silence on his failed move to Liverpool. He kyboshed claims that his past injuries were why his transfer broke down - and instead revealed his agent was at fault.

“It was a dark moment,” he told The Times. “I saw plenty of things which weren’t true. It was said the knee stopped me going to Liverpool but that wasn’t true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went to Clairefontaine [France’s football centre near Paris], and they did all the proof [medical] and the knee was fine. I had a problem with my agent, my adviser. It was the agent responsible for the deal not going through. Of course, I was disappointed not to go to Liverpool, very disappointed because Liverpool are a great club."