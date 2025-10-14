Germany's midfielder #17 Florian Wirtz passes the ball past Northern Ireland's midfielder #14 Isaac Price during the 2026 World Cup Group A qualifying football match between Northern Ireland and Germany at Windsor Park stadium, in Belfast, on October 13, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz was in action for Germany in Belfast on Monday night

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz played almost the entire game on Monday night as Germany clinched a narrow win over Northern Ireland to edge closer to the World Cup.

Nick Woltemade scored the only goal of the game as the hosts threatened to get something from the contest but could not find a way past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. In truth, Germany will consider themselves slightly fortunate to have taken all three points from Windsor Park.

They dominated possession but had fewer shots on target and fewer shots overall as Northern Ireland looked to get at the visitors with set-pieces. Wirtz was substituted in the 92nd minute as the away side looked to run the clock down.

After the game, Wirtz was criticised by some sections of the German media as they reflected on the Liverpool man’s latest performance for his nation.

Florian Wirtz rated by German media

Bild gave Wirtz a 4 for his performance in Belfast. Their rankings go from one to six, with one the best rating and six the worst.

Reasoning their rating for Wirtz, the publication said: “The new Liverpool player, who is under fire in the UK, seemed to be putting in a lot of effort, just as he did against Luxembourg, but he continues to pose concerns in the German national team kit and isn't a decisive factor. Booed by the opposing fans after a slight fall. He didn't have a compelling moment in the first half. He sent Adeyemi through, but he missed.”

Get German Football News gave Wirtz a 6/10 while Buli News also rated him 6/10. They wrote: “Had his moments, but didn't succeed with everything. Occasionally caused problems with his dribbling and showed good vision and creativity, though he could have been more goal-oriented. Provided a perfect through ball to Adeyemi early in the second half, which the winger should have converted, but saw less of the ball towards the end.”

Florian Wirtz booed by Northern Ireland fans

The Liverpool ace angered home supporters during the game as he dived for a free-kick and held onto his ankle. Replays showed there was no contact, with Northern Ireland fans booing the Liverpool man for his apparent diving antics.

Wirtz has had a tough start to the 2025-26 campaign following his £116m move to Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen. Those struggles have continued on the international stage. However, earlier this week ex-Reds boss Jurgen Klopp leapt to the midfielder’s defence.

He said: “With Florian Wirtz, I simply don’t have to worry because his quality is so outstanding.

“The discussions are a bit exaggerated. Liverpool just lost three games in a row, which is unusual. But that’s also normal in life. And that’s why such things are discussed there. Now I’ve been in the middle of such discussions long enough and can say: Nothing could interest people there less than the public discussions.”