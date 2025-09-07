Hungary's striker #19 Barnabas Varga (C) celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group F qualifier football match between Republic of Ireland and Hungary, at Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, on September 6, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Two Liverpool players were in action for Hungary against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool stars Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai were both in action in Dublin on Saturday night as Hungary were held to a 2-2 draw by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

The visitors went 2-0 up inside the first 15 minutes as Barnabas Varga fired Hungary in front very early into the game before Roland Sallai headed home from Szoboszlai’s corner. It looked like a miserable night was on the cards for Ireland and former Reds goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who did produce a fine stop to prevent Sallai from scoring his second of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Ferguson got a goal back for Ireland four minutes into the second half and Hungary’s hopes of a win were further dashed when Sallai was shown a straight red card by the referee for a late challenge on Dara O'Shea.

The visitors held on until the 93rd minute when former Celtic striker Adam Idah grabbed an equaliser for the hosts.

How Hungarian media reacted to Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai

After the game, Hungarian website Nemzeti Sport rated the Liverpool duo as 6/10 but did describe Szoboszlai’s assist as a “masterpiece”

On Kerkez, they wrote: “He started actively, in the 13th minute he brilliantly passed the ball to Barnabás Varga's head, we expect these passes from him! He was sometimes hit with his head, but he was well positioned, focused, and often calmed us down and slowed down the game if he felt we needed to keep the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Szoboszlai, who captains Hungary, they said: “He started significantly further back than we expected, he organized our play from deep, his corner kick to Roland Sallai's head was a masterpiece. In the 30th minute, he could only correct his carelessness with a yellow card, which may still hurt in the future.”

Szoboszlai was hailed for his leadership qualities by other Hungarian media, such as Magyar Nemzet, as the national side now prepare for a clash with Portugal on Tuesday.

Dominik Szoboszlai reflects on Ireland draw

Speaking after the result, Szoboszlai admitted a draw in Ireland would have been satisfactory for his nation before kick off but he was frustrated to surrender a two-goal lead.

He said: "If someone tells us that we start 2-2 in Ireland, everyone will agree, but now that we are leading by two goals, it hurts even more. I am proud of the team that we started the game like this, because we discussed that this is important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also proud that we were able to fight like this for fifty minutes with a man deficit. The first half was a dream start, if we had kept it up, the whole match would have been like this, there will be matches where a point will be worth gold."

Szozboszlai also reacted to the red card as he added: "I hope everyone has learned, so you can't react to any move against us. However, I have to defend Sala (Roland Sallai), he would never intentionally harm anyone, and he didn't want to now either. However, if this is red, the first Irish goal should also be watched."