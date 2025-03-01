Alexander Isak injury latest after the striker missed Newcastle’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has insisted that Alexander Isak’s injury is not a serious one - as their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool looms.

The Magpies were hit with a late hammer blow before their 2-0 loss to the Reds in the Premier League earlier this week. Isak, who is Newcastle’s talisman having plundered 21 goals in all competitions this season, suffered a groin issue and could not feature.

Howe’s side were largely toothless at Anfield as Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the summit of the table. The two clubs will do battle once against at Wembley on Sunday 16 March for the right to win the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle face Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday. Isak is doubtful to feature but Howe insists the striker has not suffered a long-term issue. The Toon boss said at his pre-match press conference: "I haven't seen him since the game (against Liverpool). We don't think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season. "We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him. If he's fit, he'll play."

‘Not a one-man team’

Newcastle failed to register a single shot on target against Liverpool as they were duly put to the sword. The surprise absence of Isak meant that Callum Wilson, who has had injury problems this season, had to spearhead the attack.

Given the Magpies’ struggles, there have been some questions raised as to whether Newcastle can operate functionally without Sweden international Isak. But Howe put paid to such theory. He added: ‘I don’t think we’re a one-man team. I would never classify us in that bracket. But in saying that, we recognise Alex’s strengths and his abilities. He brings unique qualities in that centre-forward role, that pivotal middle role that we need. We've moulded our game to his qualities. He's an outstanding talent who possesses skills that make us better. That's no disrespect to anyone else we have.

“When he's not playing, the team takes a different look. It's still a team that can be successful in my opinion, but we'd have to do it a different way. We have other ways of playing, other skillsets we can utilise.

“But we were playing Liverpool the other night - that has been a tough game for everyone this season. I thought there was a lot of good, it wasn’t all bad. But yes, we didn’t hurt them enough around their box, for sure. We saw some really good bits, but we really missed Alex.”

Possible double boost

Howe is hoping that key pair Sven Botman and Joelinton will be back from injury against Brighton - and therefore will be fit to face Liverpool. He added: "Sven and Joe have a chance - today is big day for him. Today we will see how close they are, whether they train with the team for the first time or not. Knowing both players, they will be keen to be involved."