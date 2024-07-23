Nico Williams. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with the Euro 2024 star throughout the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly confident they will strike a deal to sign Nico Williams.

The winger has been in hot demand in the summer transfer window after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. Williams thrived at the tournament and opened the scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old also enjoyed a splendid 2023-24 season for Athletic Bilbao, recording eight goals and 19 assists to help the Basque club win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga.

It's scarcely been a surprise that Williams has been linked with several clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. Previous reports had suggested that the Reds were willing to meet Williams' £49 million release clause.

However, Barcelona have often been regarded as the frontrunner - and it has been suggested by Diario Sport that Williams could give the green light 'in the next few hours'.