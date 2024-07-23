Nico Williams transfer could get green light 'in the next few hours' amid Liverpool links
Barcelona are reportedly confident they will strike a deal to sign Nico Williams.
The winger has been in hot demand in the summer transfer window after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. Williams thrived at the tournament and opened the scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the final earlier this month.
The 22-year-old also enjoyed a splendid 2023-24 season for Athletic Bilbao, recording eight goals and 19 assists to help the Basque club win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga.
It's scarcely been a surprise that Williams has been linked with several clubs, with Liverpool being one of them. Previous reports had suggested that the Reds were willing to meet Williams' £49 million release clause.
However, Barcelona have often been regarded as the frontrunner - and it has been suggested by Diario Sport that Williams could give the green light 'in the next few hours'.
Barca sporting director Deco is set to give Williams' agent Félix Tainta a contract and have 'complete faith' it will be accepted. If that is the case then it's suggested that the Catalan club 'will speed up as much as possible to materialise the payment of the clause as quickly as possible'.
