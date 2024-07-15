Nico Williams celebrates with his gold medal next to the trophy after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Nico Williams has been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona having led Spain to Euro 2024 glory.

He spearheaded Spain to Euro 2024 glory as he proved the scourge of England.

It was a goalscoring man-of-the-match performance that was scarcely an anomaly. Nico Williams was one of the standout players throughout the tournament. When he nonchalantly tucked home Spain's opener in the 2-1 win, England fans' fears came true.

Williams was a livewire from his first Euros game a month ago and took his barnstorming form into the final. He proved a handful all night in Berlin. Whereas Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden struggled for England, Williams thrived on the big stage.

And now after Spain have been crowned European champions, all eyes will be on Williams' future. It's hardly a surprise that the 21-year-old has been linked with a big-money move in the summer transfer window.

Even if Williams hadn't enjoyed such an impressive Euros, he would still be a wanted man. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances as Athletic Bilbao were crowned Copa del Rey champions and finished fifth in La Liga.

Who has been linked?

It's not a surprise that several clubs are reportedly interested in Williams.

Liverpool are one outfit who are said to be keen. The Reds currently have five senior forwards under contract - Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. However, Salah has only a year remaining on his Anfield deal while Diaz has been linked with an exit to Barcelona.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are also said to be admirers but Barca are the apparent frontrunners. Nou Camp president Joan Laporta has insisted that the club could afford Williams despite having incurred financial issues over the past few years.

"Economically speaking, we could commit to the signing of Nico Williams," Laporta told Catalunya Radio last week. “Nico's a player I like -- I like him a lot. We are working with [new coach Hansi] Flick on possible signings. Now we have to leave [sporting director] Deco to close the operations we are working on. Shortly we will be able to announce some good news with regard to the financial [issues] and we will be back within LaLiga's Fair Play limits. And that will allow further good news in terms of [signings]."

How much would Nico Williams cost?

Williams reportedly has a release clause installed in his Bilbao contract. It has been suggested that it could be triggered for £49 million. EL Nacional reported that Liverpool would be willing to do so.

However, it has also been suggested that Williams earns around £170,000 per week at Sam Mames - a significant amount for someone his age.

What's Williams said about his future?

Williams has played down his future when asked at the Euros. He insisted that his focus was only on triumphing with Spain.

“I’m very happy at Athletic,” he said at a press conference. “It’s the club that has given me everything, the one that has bet on me 100 per cent. It’s my home. I’m very happy. And what I want to do is focus on the European Championship 100%. Otherwise, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I have told my agent that I don’t want to know anything until the end of the European Championship.”

What is Bilbao’s stance?

The Basque outfit believe that they can retain Williams. They’ll be in the Europa League in the 2024-25 season and will be pushing for silverware again.

President Jon Uriarte said: (via Fabrizio Romano): “We have a top project with no limit and we’re able to keep top players like Nico Williams at the club. There are too many questions always asked to Nico on his future as Federation has not been able to protect him. We ask for respect.”