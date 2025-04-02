Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Everton team news ahead of the 246th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The city’s bragging rights are on the line in the 246th Merseyside derby.

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield tonight (8pm BST) less than two months after their tempestuous battle. The final fixture at Goodison Park between the two foes ended in a 2-2 draw - with Toffees defender James Tarkowski netted a 97th-minute equaliser. After full-time, a melee broke out with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure sent off along with Reds manager Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were given red cards and served two-match touchline bans.

Liverpool are aiming to take a step closer to being crowned Premier League champions. But Everton would relish issuing a blow and edging towards being mathematically safe from relegation. After David Moyes’ return as manager, the Blues are now 17 points clear of the drop zone having gone unbeaten in their past nine top-flight games.

Ahead of the game, here’s the team news for both sides after each boss held their press conference on Tuesday.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is still recovering from a serious hamstring injury which required surgery in February. Liverpool hope that Gomez can be back for the final few games of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - out

The vice-captain suffered an ankle injury against PSG. There is a hope he will be back in April but it could be too soon for Alexander-Arnold to return.

Conor Bradley - doubt

The right-back sustained a hamstring injury around six weeks ago and did not go away on international duty with Northern Ireland. Slot has confirmed Bradley is back in training but it will depend on whether Liverpool want to take a risk on his feature.

Ryan Gravenberch - expected to feature

The midfielder has started every game for Liverpool in the league so far. Gravenberch pulled out of the Netherlands squad before their first game against Spain with an issue although it's only thought to be precautionary. Gravenberch has been back in training, according to Slot.

Alisson Becker - expected to feature

The No.1 goalkeeper suffered a head collision during Brazil's 2-1 win over Colombia and returned to Merseyside before his country's loss to Argentina. Alisson was following concussion protocol, though, and allayed fears on social media. Slot revealed that Alisson was due for one final check yesterday.

Tyler Morton - doubt

The midfielder had shoulder surgery around two months ago. Morton was spotted in training earlier this week but may need to feature for the under-21s before returning to the first-team fray, although he's played just six times so far this season.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker continues his recovery from a serious hamstring complaint. He's been absent for more than two months.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder won't play for Everton again this season after rupturing his ACL in January.

Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

The Blues' first-choice left-back sustained a thigh complaint in the Ukraine's 3-0 loss to Belgium. It was described as 'serious' by manager Serhiy Rebrov and Mykolenko was not spotted in training last Friday. However, Moyes confirmed Mykolenko has done bits in training this week but he will need to be assessed.

Iliman Ndiaye - doubt

Everton's eight-goal talisman suffered his knee injury early in the previous Merseyside derby. Ndiaye is back in training although he might need time to build up strength and fitness.

Dwight McNeil - major doubt

The versatile forward has not played for the Toffees since 4 December because of a knee issue. McNeil has surgery in February and has also been spotted back among his team-mates at Finch Farm, although he is likely to need more time given the length of his absence. Moyes admitted McNeil is further behind Ndiaye in terms of his recovery.