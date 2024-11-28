Liverpool vs Man City team news ahead of the Premier League clash.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley ahead of Sunday’s seismic showdown against Manchester City at Anfield.

The pair both suffered injuries in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Arne Slot’s men continued their barnstorming form and maintained their 100 per cent record in Europe, with Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo on target.

However, Bradley was forced off in the closing stages and Konate received treatment at the full-time whistle before leaving the pitch in discomfort. Liverpool turn their attention to the visit of City at Anfield in the Premier League title race. The Reds are currently eight points clear at the summit of the table and a win will see them stretch further clear of current champions City.

On Konate and Bradley, head coach Slot said: I know where they have pain, but how bad or how good it is difficult to judge so close after the game.

"This happens through a season. I am really hoping both of them are available to play because we want them all available, but if not someone else has to step up and until now this season everybody that I [have] selected to start has shown up. That's also what is going to happen on Sunday, if they can play but also if they can't play then other ones will step up."

Liverpool were also without Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) against Madrid. The trio were not spotted in training before the game and are doubtful.

City will head to Anfield against the backdrop of a woeful run of form. They lost five successive games in all competitions before their latest shock result. Pep Guardiola’s side were condemned to a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord earlier this week, having held a three-goal lead after 75 minutes.

City are feeling the absence of key midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is sidelined with an ACL injury for the remainder of the campaign. Guardiola is short of holding midfielders, with Mateo Kovacic also out. Meanwhile, John Stones was an absentee against Feyenoord, having been withdrawn at half-time in the Etihad Stadium outfit’s sobering 4-0 home loss to Tottenham last weekend. Oscar Bobb remains on the comeback trail from a leg issue.