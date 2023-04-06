Robert Lewandowski has been speaking about an opportunity he had to join Manchester United but was denied by Jurgen Klopp

Robert Lewandowski has revealed he had a phone call with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson over a proposed move to Old Trafford during his time at Borussia Dortmund - but was denied a switch by now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The 34-year-old from Poland has an incredible 630 career goals, having starred for the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona during a glittering career.

However, things could have turned out differently for the striker had he got his wish during his time with Dortmund. He recently revealed how he missed a call from Ferguson during a friendly match before calling the then Man United back after coming off at half time.

After speaking with the Scotsman, Lewandowski approached the subject with then Dortmund manager Klopp but was immediately told there was “no chance” of a move being sanctioned.

“I remember the moment exactly. We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room,” he said in an interview with Sport BILD (via Sport Witness).

“There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me.

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly.

“I was 22 years old, it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jürgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay’.”

