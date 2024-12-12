Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have suffered a major double injury blow just more than a week before they face Liverpool.

The Reds make the trip to North London on Sunday 22 December hoping to still be top of the Premier League at Christmas. As things stand, Arne Slot’s side sit four points clear at the summit with a game in hand on second-place Chelsea. While Liverpool first face Fulham at Anfield on Saturday before travelling to Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, the Spurs game will be tricky.

That is despite Ange Postecoglou’s side hitting a difficult patch of form. They were expected to challenge for the top four this season but last weekend’s 4-3 loss to Chelsea - having led by two goals after just 11 minutes - left Tottenham languishing 11th.

To compound their concerns, centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven were both forced off injury. Tottenham face Rangers in the Europa League tonight and Postecoglou has admitted the pair are set for periods on the treatment table. The Spurs boss said: "Not great news about Cristian and Micky unfortunately.

"They've both had setbacks at the weekend so we'll wait and see but they won't be available for the next period of games.

"That affects tomorrow night, that affects us for the next few games so the fact they're the same position affects us even more, especially with Ben out in the same position. We're in a bit of a tough spot but a great opportunity for us to overcome the odds and hopefully create something special."

Along with Romeo and Van de Ven, first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is absent for a prolonged period after having ankle surgery last month. Meanwhile, versatile defender Ben Davies is struggling with a hamstring injury and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is serving a seven-game ban for a racist slur made about team-mate Son Heung-min. Former Everton striker Richarlison is out until after the new year with a thigh problem while Wilson Odobert had hamstring surgery in November.