‘Not the solution’ - Liverpool transfer debate as huge revenue boost confirmed

Liverpool boasted an increased revenue last season, but should their owners be allocating more money for signings?

Liverpool saw an 22% increase in their revenue from the 2020/21 season to the 2021/22 season in what was a hugely successful financial year that saw them move above Manchester United in the Deloitte Money Football League.

The Reds climbed four places in the league, reporting earnings of £593.3m during the year in which they almost completed an unlikely and unprecedented quadruple of trophy successes.

There was an increase from £487.4m in 2020/21 to £594.3m in 2021/22, and the success was put down to additional broadcast revenue generated by their run to the Champions League final as well as a significant matchday increase in revenue.

It was also the first time in its 26 year history that Liverpool had toppled United, who still saw an 18% increase and dropped one place to fourth, behind the Merseyside club. Whilst that is certainly positive news for the club from a business standpoint, it does raise questions about their owners and their lack of spending in relation to their rivals.

To illustrate it clearly – Chelsea’s spend in the last six months since American owner Todd Boehly took over has been a total of £420m, whereas Liverpool’s spend in the last six years totals £439m.

Fans have always demanded more from their American owners Fenway Sports Group, who haven’t afforded Jurgen Klopp the same riches that Manchester City, United and Chelsea have had. Instead, their dealings have relied on scouting players with good potential and lower fees and developing them into top talents.

Whilst that has been successful, their transfer guru Michael Edwards moved on in the summer and was replaced by his second-in-command Julian Ward – who oversaw the dealings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

With Liverpool languishing 10 points off the top four at the halfway stage of the season, questions have been raised over their transfer policy and lack of spending, with Klopp forced to answer the same questions that have been directed at him for most of his tenure at Anfield.

It was clear that the frustration is there for the German manager, who was clearly disconsolate when responding to the topic of transfers at a press conference last week: “I think I’ve had 6,000 press conferences at Liverpool. If you want to write about this, come on. I have to tell the money story again, really, I have to tell it again?”

“It’s not that we have so much money we don’t know what to do with but we think ‘ah we don’t need anyone’. It’s just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems [in the window] with our injuries. The transfer market is not the solution in this moment.”

Directing our attention to their injury list that includes Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk shows that Klopp is highly experienced in these situations, despite his inescapable glare. But he is right to say that these players will return.

It’s never been in their nature to spend money just for the sake of spending it or to bow to fan pressure. Every deal has been methodically planned out and there hasn’t been many, if any, panic buys during his tenure.

But with increased revenue, it seems for as long as FSG are in control of Liverpool football club, they will look to keep their business model and ensure they turn systemic profits, which continues to leave fans frustrated.

