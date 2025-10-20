Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, and David Moyes, Manager of Everton, embrace prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on September 20, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool and Everton's Premier League rivals are closing in on the appointment of their next manager

Liverpool and Everton’s Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are closing in on the appointment of ex-Toffees boss Sean Dyche as their next manager.

The former Burnley manager has been out of work since being sacked by Everton earlier this year. He had been eyed by Rangers in recent weeks but he rejected the chance to join the Ibrox club.

The Forest job has become available after Ange Postecoglou was sacked 39 days into a torrid and now short-lived reign at the City Ground. Now Dyche is set to be the club’s third manager of the season.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported: “Nottingham Forest close to completing agreement to appoint Sean Dyche as new head coach. 54yo set to join NFFC on long-term contract; confirmation expected today. Roberto Mancini showed interest in vacancy but Englishman seen as best fit.”

Sean Dyche record v Liverpool and Everton ahead of meetings

Forest travel to Anfield in their first game after the November international break with that clash just over four weeks away. Dyche’s record against Liverpool is an incredibly-poor one.

He has won just three of 17 meetings against the Reds drawing twice while losing the other 12. His only victories while in charge of Burnley came back in the 2016-17 campaign and the 2020-21 season.

He did beat Liverpool in a Merseyside derby as Everton clinched a 2-0 victory over the Reds in April 2024.

Against Everton, he has had more success with six wins, one draw and seven losses in 14 games against the Toffees. All 14 of those meetings came during his tenure at Burnley. He has never beaten the Toffees by more than one goal but his heaviest defeat against them was a 5-1 home loss during the 2018-19 campaign.

Everton’s first meeting with Forest this season is on December 6, two weeks after their clash with Liverpool.

What Sean Dyche has said about a return to management

Speaking in the summer, Dyche admitted he was enjoying his time away from football as he talked down links to the Leicester City job. He spoke like a man waiting for the right opportunity and the chance to return to the Premier League appears to have enticed him.

The ex-Everton boss, who lives in Nottingham, said during the summer while on talkSPORT: "I think being away from football for a spell is not such a bad thing, especially in the summer (as) you can imagine.

"(There is) plenty going on off the scene of football, a bit of golf, a bit of relaxation, a bit of catching up with friends, family, that sort of stuff, the usual type of thing. Loads of invites, I've been to some amazing things, I went to Royal Ascot, which I've never done before, not a big gambler but I enjoyed the experience and got well looked after by some fantastic people there.

"Gigs, varying gigs, I saw Kasabian last weekend who I love and they're brilliant. I saw Oasis, they were brilliant, so enjoying that side of things and not really too involved with the football, trying to take a real break from it.

"Not being involved with the Club World Cup and all that sort of stuff, just only from a distance, roughly keeping up with what the news is."