Rangers are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Russell Martin over the weekend - but a former Everton manager will not be taking up the job.

Martin was essentially hounded out by angry supporters after just one win from seven games to start the Scottish Premiership season along with two defeats in both of their Europa League outings.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy - including Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and ex-Everton boss Sean Dyche. The latter has been out of work since being sacked by the Toffees in early January.

The 53-year-old's departure was announced by the new club owners the Friedkin Group just hours before Everton were due to host League One side Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup. Dyche’s position had been under question since the £400m sale of the club in December.

Sean Dyche not interested in Rangers job

Despite being strongly linked with the Rangers job, Dyche is ‘not interested’ in becoming the Glasgow club’s new head coach. That is according to Sky Sports News, with Dyche taking his time over his next job.

The 53-year-old has had a long career in the professional game. He played as a defender for the likes of Chesterfield, Millwall and Watford before finishing his playing career with Northampton Town in 2007.

He went into management with Watford in 2011 before joining Burnley. He joined Burnley in 2012 and had a 10-year spell at Turf Moor and even took the club into the Europa League during his time in the dugout.

He joined Everton in 2023 but left earlier this year and was replaced by David Moyes.

Sean Dyche enjoying spell away from management

Back in the summer, the ex-Everton boss was linked with a move to Leicester City. Asked about those links, he told talkSPORT in August: "I think being away from football for a spell is not such a bad thing, especially in the summer (as) you can imagine.

"(There is) plenty going on off the scene of football, a bit of golf, a bit of relaxation, a bit of catching up with friends, family, that sort of stuff, the usual type of thing.

“Loads of invites, I've been to some amazing things, I went to Royal Ascot, which I've never done before, not a big gambler but I enjoyed the experience and got well looked after by some fantastic people there.

"Gigs, varying gigs, I saw Kasabian last weekend who I love and they're brilliant. I saw Oasis, they were brilliant, so enjoying that side of things and not really too involved with the football, trying to take a real break from it.

"Not being involved with the Club World Cup and all that sort of stuff, just only from a distance, roughly keeping up with what the news is."

Now the summer is over, Dyche may have a different view on returning to football but it will not be with Rangers as the ex-Everton man bides his time.