Crystal Palace defender. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United have so far been unsuccessful to sign Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has suggested that he’s had enquiries from other clubs as Newcastle United are still to meet Marc Guehi’s asking price.

Newcastle have reportedly made four bids for the centre-back of up to £65 million. However, Palace are remaining steadfast that Guehi, who played a key role to help England reach the final of Euro 2024, will not depart unless their demands are met. The 24-year-old started in the Eagles’ 2-1 loss to Brentford in their 2024-25 Premier League opening fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have previously been linked with a switch for Guehi and it’s been suggested that Arne Slot could bolster his centre-back options in the summer transfer window.

Parish spoke to talkSPORT ahead of Palace’s loss to Brentford as he gave an extensive update on Guehi’s future. And he’s claimed that Newcastle are not the only outfit interested. "I said it in the week, Marc is a great player and we are a club that have to accept where we are right now,” Parish said. “We are not a destination, we are somewhere you travel through and if we get the right bids for players, in the right order, then we need to look at them. We haven't got that at the moment. If we get that then things will change, but right now Marc is a Palace player.

"People have different relationships with different football clubs and you try and make it work the best way possible. Everyone is trying to do the best for their club and we are always respectful when we get a bid for a player.

"We are very respectful of Newcastle United and (sporting director) Paul Mitchell is somebody I have an incredible amount of respect for. I have known him a long time and he has been very good to me in football. He and I have had a chat about this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inevitably the agents are involved and have a point of view, they are decent guys. We’ve spoken to other clubs that have expressed interest as well. First thing is we need to get a deal we agree on. There will have to be a conversation on personal terms.”

Liverpool are currently well-stocked in central defence with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez as options, as well as Sepp van den Berg. However, Gomez is reportedly exploring his options ahead of a potential exit before the transfer window closes on August 30 and Van den Berg has also been linked with a permanent departure.