Liverpool have a very busy summer ahead of them as not only do they need to find a suitable replacement for Jurgen Klopp, but they are looking to enjoy a healthy spree on the player transfer market as well.

The Reds have been linked with a number of high profile names since the 2023/24 season started and as the window approaches, the rumours continue to swirl. The main area of concern this season has been Liverpool’s injury-stricken defence but other areas within the squad have been topic of conversation as well.

Despite their midfield being the main focus last summer, Liverpool still have reason to consider their options once this season ends. Thiago Alcantara is all but confirmed to be headed for the exit, considering his current contract is due to expire in June. A new update has added further weight to this being the end of the line for the 33-year-old at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Thiago has ‘instructed his agent’ to find him a new club ahead of the 2024/25 season. There has been a lot of speculation over whether those into their final months will be offered new deals — Joël Matip is the biggest question mark, having had his final season cut short due to injury — but the report says that Thiago is not expected to be offered a renewal.

The midfielder has been limited to just one five-minute appearance this season due to ongoing injury issues, but despite the uphill battle he faces to return to fitness, Thiago does not want to retire just yet.