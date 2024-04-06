Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has issued his latest verdict on the Premier League title race ahead of another important Premier League weekend.

While Liverpool face Man United at Old Trafford, Manchester City travel to Selhurst Park to face Oliver Glasner’s side in Saturday’s early game. His side will start as huge favourites he will be hoping that United can produce a result to ensure City close the gap. Tensions continue to run by as we enter the final eight league games of the season. City dealt with one of the tougher fixtures by dominating a depleted Aston Villa side.

Speaking after the win at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola had his say on Liverpool and Arsenal and reiterated how important it is to remain focused on themselves rather than their rivals at this crucial stage. "The quality of the opponent is why we have to keep going and at the end we will realise which team is there.”

On whether he expects Liverpool and Arsenal to drop points: "I hope so but that does not solve our problem if we didn't do our job. We have to win the eight games we have left and wait. What we have to do is win our games. We only control our destiny in our games. That is all."

The Citizens have FA Cup and Champions League to contend with but their fixture list is certainly more favourable than Liverpool or Arsenal’s. In terms of their most difficult tests, they still have to face Brighton and Tottenham away as well as West Ham on the final day. In seasons gone by, Guardiola’s side would stretch for perfection in the final 10 games often collecting maximum points to pull away from contenders.