Everton looking to replace potential star exit with '£17m' defender

Everton are reportedly being linked with a move for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix who could be a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Lacroix, 23, is a towering and powerful centre-back who has played over 100 times in the Bundesliga. His current deal expires at the end of next season and Everton are one side to show interest in the defender. With Branthwaite being targeted by multiple clubs and strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, it is likely Everton will have to bring in another defender this summer.

German media outlet SportBILD have claimed the defender has ended up on Everton’s radar. “Lacroix has also sparked interest in England,” they wrote. According to BILD information, “Premier League club Everton has been monitoring Wolfsburg’s defensive player more closely for months. The defence chief still has a contract with Lower Saxony until July 2025, so he would bring a lot of money into VfL’s coffers in the upcoming summer transfer period. Because it’s not cheap. Anyone interested should pay at least €20million (£17.1m) for the right-footed player.”

Lacroix has been a key starter over recent seasons and he is capable of playing on the right side of defence as well as full back which he has displayed on occasion. In terms of comparisons to Branthwaite and James Tarkowski across this season, the French defender averages a higher pass completion rate, higher long ball success rate and has four goal contributions (three goals, one assist) while averaging a similar rate of clearances, tackles and balls recovered per game. However, he has seen red on three occasions this season but has more than half the amount of yellow cards that Branthwaite and Tarkowski have managed.