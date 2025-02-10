Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield on December 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has been comparing his side’s history in the Champions League to some of Europe’s biggest clubs

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola omitted mention of Liverpool’s achievements in the Champions League and European Cup as he compared his side’s recent success in the competition to the likes of Real Madrid.

City meet Madrid on Tuesday night in a play-off clash, with the winner of the two-legged tie earning a spot in the round of 16. Arne Slot’s side are already safely through to the knockout stages after winning their first seven games of the league phase before a heavily-rotated side were beaten 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the final matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool and City have a busy couple of weeks ahead before the sides meet in the Premier League on February 23. The Reds are in action against Everton on Wednesday night, Wolves on Sunday afternoon and travel to Aston Villa next midweek before they head to the Etihad Stadium. City have their two games with Madrid either side of a Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Guardiola omits Liverpool in Champions League discussion

Asked if City and Real Madrid was becoming a modern-day Champions League rivalry, Guardiola agreed with the sentiment but insisted his club could not compare to the history of the La Liga side.

He said: "In terms of history, Champions League, at the end we cannot compare to be honest against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or AC Milan. This kind of group. In the last decade we have been around. In the last years, the draw, we play against them."

The former Barcelona coach failed to mention the achievements of Liverpool in the competition. Madrid have the most titles with 15 with AC Milan following behind on 7. Their last victory in the competition came in 2007 as they beat Liverpool 2-1 in the final in Athens. Up next is Liverpool and Bayern Munich with six each as Barcelona follow behind on five. City won their first Champions League title in 2023. Liverpool’s latest triumph came in 2019 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What next in Champions League and who will Liverpool face?

Eight clubs - including Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa - are already through to the round of 16 and they will be watching on as another 16 teams battle it out for the remaining eight spots.

Once the play-off ties are decided, a draw will take place to determine how the rest of the competition will play out. Liverpool can face one of Brest, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco or Benfica. Brest play PSG and Monaco take on Benfica, with Liverpool to play one of the two winners and Barcelona facing the other victors. Given they finished first and second, Liverpool and Barcelona cannot meet until the final if they both get there. The Reds could play Aston Villa as early as the quarter-finals if both clubs make it while a semi-final against Arsenal is also possible.

In other news, Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not regret rotating his team after the Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle on Sunday afternoon.