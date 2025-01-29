Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings and scores in the 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s perfect record in this season’s Champions League came to an end as they suffered a 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven.

Arne Slot’s much-changed side led twice at the Philips Arena, with Cody Gakpo netting a penalty on his return to his boyhood club and Harvey Elliott also on target. But the youthful Reds could not hold on, with all five goals being scored in the first half and finished the game with 10 men.

Still, Liverpool finished top of the new league phase of the Champions League, with nine regular starters including Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk rested given Slot’s troops were already into the last 16 of the competition.

Match report

Federico Chiesa has the first sight on goal in the sixth minute but his effort was straight at PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez. Ten minutes later, Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher made a routine save.

Then on 26 minutes, Liverpool were handed a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock. Chiesa displayed great endeavour and pilfered Joey Veerman of the ball inside the PSV box before being felled. The referee pointed to the penalty spot and Gakpo made no mistake when sending Benitez the wrong way.

The Reds were on the front foot but the home side equalised with their first meaningful attack in the 35th minute when Johan Bakayoko - who has been linked with a move to Anfield - sat down both Andy Robertson and Jarell Quansah before calmly finishing.

Yet Slot’s side would be level for only four minutes. Chiesa’s fierce effort could only be parried by Bentiez and Elliott was on hand to finish the rebound.

However, PSV hit back again when they pinched the ball and launched a counter-attack on the stroke of half-time with Ismael Saibari firing into the roof of the net. And deep into stoppage-time, the Dutch champions were ahead as Ricardo Pepi got the faintest of touches on a deflected cross and the ball found its way into the far corner.

It was no surprise their was less goalmouth action in the second period. Chiesa wasted a big opening when he decided to go for goal rather than pick out Elliott in the 52nd minute. Then in the closing stages, substitute Amara Nallo, who had come on for his Liverpool debut three-and-a-half minutes earlier, was given a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity when clipping Bakayoko.

Slot suffered only his third loss as Reds head coach but he will scarcely be downhearted given the number of players that were rested and giving minutes to his younger players. With Barcelona drawing 2-2 against Atalanta, Liverpool secured top spot in the inaugural league phase of the Champions League - and now turn their attention to a tricky trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6

Little chance with any of the goals in the first half and only had to make another routine save. Barely tested in the second period before making a fine save in stoppage-time. Couldn’t

Conor Bradley - 5

Was an outlet as expected down the right flank in the first half but should have committed a foul to stop PSV’s second goal. Couldn’t really influence things on the front foot in the second period.

Jarell Quansah - 6

Didn’t need to commit to Bakayoko with Robertson already trying to block the shot for PSV’s first goal and really weak clearance gifted the hosts possession for the third goal before the break. Won several headers in the second period, though, and did really well to cut out a Bakayoko cross that could have been dangerous.

Andy Robertson - 5

Played a couple of good long balls operating as a makeshift centre-back but showed his inexperience in the position at times. Completely sat down by Bakayoko for PSV’s first goal. Subbed in the 64th minute.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5

Put in a good early cross but not enough in the first half and didn’t look defensively stable. Saw a bit more of the ball in the second period but didn’t impact the game.

Wataru Endo - 6

Plugged away in the first half but was outmuscled off the ball for PSV’s second goal, although the referee appeared to throw Endo off balance. Put himself about after the break before dropping into central defence after Robertson went off. Moved back into midfield and then returned to defence following Nallo’s dismissal.

James McConnell - 8

Showed composure and bravery on the ball in the first half. Continued in the manner after the break and timed one sliding challenge to perfection. Really encouraging on his Champions League debut.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5

Didn’t have a massive influence in the first half but showed great reactions to net Liverpool’s second. Moved to the right wing following Gakpo’s withdrawal and saw more of the ball but was booked for simulation.

Federico Chiesa - 6

Showed real endeavour in the first half and that was rewarded when he won Liverpool their penalty. Then forced the keeper into the save that led to Elliott’s goal. However, Chiesa did waste one big chance when the game was goalless when his touch was too heavy. Switched to the left flank after Gakpo went off and was far too greedy when he had Elliott in acres of space for a chance. Had another penalty claim turned down and getting 90 minutes under his belt for the first time since joining Liverpool is a good sign.

Jayden Danns - 7

Held the ball up really well on a couple of occasions in the first half and won a free-kick in a dangerous area. Went on one excellent run early in the second half that led to a really good opening and shook off an ankle issue to continue. A very good full Liverpool debut as he was subbed in the 83rd minute.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Kept his cool to open the scoring from the penalty spot and played his part in the second goal, but didn’t really get many chances to run at PSV in the first half. Subbed in the 51st minute to a standing ovation.

Sub 1 - Tyler Morton (replaced Gakpo) - 7

Booked not long after coming on but made an outstanding challenge to block Saibari’s shot and forced a straightforward save out of Benitez. Then produced a block to steer a shot wide with the last kick when Kelleher had gone up for a corner to keep the scoreline down.

Sub 2 - Trey Nyoni (replaced Robertson) - 6

Added a bit more dynamism to the midfield. A Champions League debut for the 17-year-old.

Sub 3 - Amara Nallo (replaced Danns) - N/A

Won a header as soon as coming on for his debut - but was sent-off less than four minutes into his bow for tripping Bakayoko. A big disappointment for the 18-year-old.