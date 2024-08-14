Pep Guardiola sends Everton encouraging Kalvin Phillips update amid transfer interest

Kavlin Phillips and Pep Guardiola celebrate Man City's Community Shield win. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton, Ipswich Town and Fulham have all been linked with Kalvin Phillips.

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Kalvin Phillips has got his confidence back amid Everton’s transfer interest.

The midfielder has endured two tough years since joining Manchester City for £43 million from Leeds United. Phillips has been on the periphery of things at the Etihad Stadium, while he had a difficult loan spell at West Ham United during the second half of last season - and subsequently lost his spot in the England squad for Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is not expected to be part of City’s plans as they go in pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League title. He has featured for City in pre-season, operating as a centre-back in friendlies against Barcelona and Chelsea.

Phillips’ performances impressed Guardiola, although he was an unused substitute in City’s Community Shield victory over Manchester United last weekend. Speaking ahead of the game, Etihad boss Guardiola said: "He is a central midfielder but I said many times Kalvin likes to see all the game in front of him. When he is in the middle surrounded by players he struggles a little bit but he helped us a lot in the last couple of games on tour. I should have seen that before. His confidence is back."

Everton are believed to be keen to sign Phillips on a season-long loan. The Toffees have a void in their midfield after the departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million. Manager Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of Phillips, having tried to sign him when in charge of Burnley.

Dyche wants to add more Premier League experience to Everton’s squad, although he has admitted that finances are tight after already signing Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jake O’Brien on permanent deals as well as recruiting Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom on loan. Premier League rivals Fulham and Ipswich Town have also been linked with Phillips.