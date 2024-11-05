Liverpool are two points above Man City in the Premier League title race.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pep Guardiola has played down Manchester City losing two games in a row - and called Liverpool ‘top class’ as the Premier League title race took a twist.

City have been crowned champions for the past four years. But they find themselves second in the table after last weekend. City suffered a shock 2-1 loss at AFC Bournemouth, having also been defeated by Tottenham in the Carabao Cup previously. Liverpool took advantage by battling from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 to move two points clear at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City are still the favourites to claim a fifth successive title. However, Guardiola believes that the competition in the Premier League has got stronger. Speaking before his side’s Champions League clash against Sporting CP, the Etihad Stadium boss said: "I know our standards. We lost one game in the Premier League. Maybe we will lose against Brighton and Tottenham [next two league fixtures], but we lost one game and we are two points behind a top-class team in Liverpool. I know people expect us to win 38 games 5-0 and the Treble every season because this is our standards - but this will not happen.

"The middle class [teams] in the Premier League rise unbelievably. The top-classs teams always was there; [Manchester] United, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal. In the last years add Newcastle, Tottenham, these teams. But after you see Fulham, Brentford, Bournemouth, sorry, I would say most of the teams! We suffered against Wolves and Southampton!"

City were given a scare when Erling Haaland fell in pain during training yesterday. However, Guardiola has allayed fears over the striker. "He's fine, no problem,” added Guardiola. “We have to occupy the news 24 hours a day. I don't think he needs a break."