Man City have won just one of their past 10 games in all competitions as their form continues to founder.

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City’s dressing room ‘is stable’ despite their woeful form continuing.

City are eight points behind Liverpool in the Premier League title race, with Arne Slot’s side having a game in hand. The Etihad Stadium outfit have hit a crisis, which continued with a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie were on target for the Old Lady in Turin.

It means that City - who have won the past four Premier League crowns - have been victorious just one of their previous 10 fixtures and lost seven of them. Certainly, it appears that Guardiola’s side will surrender their title this season as they are behind Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal and now look set to be in the Champions League play-off round in their bid to reach the last 16.

City turn their attention to the Manchester derby against fierce rivals United on Sunday. Guardiola has insisted that his side have to keep trying to improve if they’re to pick up. Speaking after the Juventus loss, he said: “We are the best! I love my team, the way we play, and the results are not going to convince me of the opposite,” he said afterwards.

“The dressing room is stable; when we win we are happy, when we lose we are not. And it’s normal. You have to stand up! What can I do? Feel sorry for ourselves? We will go forward. I question myself, in the good moments and the bad moments. I was stable in the good moments and I’m stable in the bad moments.

“Tomorrow [Thursday] we recover, have a day off, and we prepare the game against United with our people and try and insist in the good things that we do and improve on what we can do better. It’s just that.”