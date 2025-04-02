Everton manager David Moyes and Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Getty Images

The Premier League has confirmed a major rule change that will be put in place in mid-April

The Premier League has confirmed that semi-automated offsides will be introduced into the top flight from April 12 following a successful trial of the technology in the FA Cup this season.

Liverpool have already had experience of the system in the Champions League. Everton’s first taste of the technology in the league could be against Nottingham Forest on April 12. Liverpool’s first Premier League game with the semi-automated system will be against West Ham United on April 13.

The technology will not be used in Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby or in Everton’s home game with Arsenal and Liverpool’s trip to Fulham this weekend.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR). It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

“The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making. The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system.”

The system will have access to 30 newly-installed cameras at Premier League stadiums which capture footage at 100 frames per second, which is twice the frame rate of broadcast cameras. It means greater accuracy can be gained from offside decisions. The system still requires confirmation from the VAR that an offside call is correct and there may be instances that a subjective offside call needs to be made, which the system cannot rule on. Hence, why it is semi-automated rather than completely automated.

VAR offside decisions for and against Liverpool and Everton this season

Liverpool had a Trent Alexander-Arnold goal against Manchester United back in September ruled out for an offside against Mohamed Salah while they also had a Curtis Jones goal in February ruled out by VAR against Manchester City because of an offside against Dominik Szoboszlai. The Reds would win both games without conceding a goal, however. They did see an Antoine Semenyo goal disallowed for offside in a win over Bournemouth in September, as Arne Slot’s side went on to win the game 3-0 with goals from Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Everton had an Abdoulaye Doucouré goal ruled out against Newcastle United in early October after an offside check by VAR. They did have a call go for them in August when Brighton’s Yasin Ayari saw his effort chalked off by VAR for an offside in a game the Seagulls won 3-0. Beto had an equaliser ruled out in the 89th minute against Southampton in November as the Saints beat the Toffees on the south coast.

VAR also looked at a possible offside during the dramatic derby meeting in February as James Tarkowski hammered home a volley in the final meeting between the old rivals at Goodison Park.